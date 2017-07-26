Wednesday, July 26, 2017

Mark Zuckerberg thinks AI fearmongering is bad. Elon Musk thinks Zuckerberg doesn’t know what he’s talking about. - Recode

On a related note, check the frequency (and substance) of updates from the Elon Musk-backed Open AI versus the Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google/DeepMind, IBM, and Microsoft-backed Partnership on Artificial Intelligence to Benefit People and Society (spoiler alert: 5 updates since 9/28/2016, for the latter)

"“I think people who are naysayers and try to drum up these doomsday scenarios — I don’t understand it,” Zuckerberg replied. “It’s really negative, and in some ways I think it's pretty irresponsible.”

When Musk then saw Zuckerberg’s comments in a story posted to Twitter, he chimed in.

“I've talked to Mark about this. His understanding of the subject is limited,” Musk tweeted.

There it is. Two great Silicon Valley techies, sort-of feuding over the future of human civilization. It’s no Donald Trump vs. Rosie O’Donnell beef, but considering the players involved, it’s certainly a lot more interesting."
