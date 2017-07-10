"While Amazon has a marketplace for third parties to offer home services like TV mounting and plumbing, these new smart-home-related services seem important enough to Amazon that it is hiring its own in-house experts. And perhaps for good reason.Amazon is quietly rolling out its own Geek Squad to set up gadgets in your home - Recode
Smart-home gadgets make up one of the fastest-growing segments of the consumer electronics industry, but they can be difficult to set up and integrate with each other. That hurdle has led to higher-than-normal return rates, experts say, so Amazon is likely looking at the in-home services as one way to lower that number."
Monday, July 10, 2017
Amazon is quietly rolling out its own Geek Squad to set up gadgets in your home - Recode
Later in the article: "Preferred qualifications include past work as an Apple Genius or Geek Squad Double Agent."
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:15 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)