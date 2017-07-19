See Feed your need to know (Google Keyword blog) for more details; in other feed frenzy news, see Amazon launches Spark, a shoppable feed of stories and photos aimed at Prime members (TechCrunch)
"Google today is rolling out its take on the news feed, a personalized stream of articles, videos, and other content. The feed will appear in its flagship app for Android and iOS, simply called Google. The feed, which includes items drawn from your search history and topics you choose to follow, is designed to turn Google’s app into a destination for browsing as well as search. Google is hoping you’ll begin opening its app the way you do Facebook or Twitter, checking it reflexively throughout the day for quick hits of news and information.Google introduces the feed, a personalized stream of news on iOS and Android - The Verge
Google previewed its new feed in December, when it introduced the feature to its Android app. Previously, the space below the search bar was reserved for Google Now, the company’s predictive search feature, which displayed personalized weather, traffic, sports scores, and other information."