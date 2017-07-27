"The investment in Slack gives the startup a healthy increase in valuation from the last round, which was $3.8 billion. In that deal from April 2016, Slack received $200 million. (Bloomberg Beta, the venture capital arm of Bloomberg LP, is an investor in Slack.)Slack Is Raising $250 Million From SoftBank, Others - Bloomberg
But the new valuation is far from the $9 billion or more Slack was expected to fetch in a possible sale. Bloomberg reported last month that the company was attracting takeover interest from technology giants, including Amazon.com Inc. Those talks have cooled in recent weeks, and an acquisition isn't expected in the near term, people familiar with the matter said."
Thursday, July 27, 2017
Slack reportedly reaches the half-decacorn milestone
