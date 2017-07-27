"I have no idea what the president meant, and Trump didn't elaborate in the interview. Clearly the president wants to take credit for convincing the world's most valuable public company to start making iPhones in U.S. factories that hire U.S. workers. It's a pledge Trump made when he was campaigning for president. But there is a zero percent chance this is true.Trump Says Apple Will Build Three U.S. Plants. It Won't. - Bloomberg
Apple doesn't build or operate factories -- except a lonely one in Ireland that manufactures some Mac computers but exists mostly for tax reasons. Apple made itself an American success story by helping to create one of the world's most intricate manufacturing and production networks -- in Asia, owned and operated by Apple's corporate partners in Asia, employing people in Asia. This won't change by U.S. presidential decree."
Thursday, July 27, 2017
