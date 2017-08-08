"Forced to choose between issuing a bit more of Tesla’s turbocharged stock or tapping the overheated junk-bond market to finance the Model 3 ramp-up, Mr. Musk, the company’s founder, opted for the latter. It raises execution risk for the $60 billion electric-car maker, but not by enough to persuade the chief executive to loosen his grip on the wheel.Why Tesla Motors Is Fueling Up on Debt - The New York Times
Tesla has just over $3 billion in cash, but it is burning through roughly $1 billion a quarter as it embarks on one of the most daunting gambits in automotive history: taking production of its mass-market vehicle from zero to 400,000 or more a year in just 18 months."
Tuesday, August 08, 2017
Why Tesla Motors Is Fueling Up on Debt - The New York Times
Also see Tesla to Raise $1.5 Billion Through Debt Offering (NYT)
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:19 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)