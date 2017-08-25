"HTC Corp., the beleaguered manufacturer that once ranked among the world’s top smartphone makers, is exploring options that could range from separating its virtual-reality business to a full sale of the company, according to people familiar with the matter.Smartphone Maker HTC Explores Strategic Options - Bloomberg
The Taiwanese firm is working with an adviser as it considers bringing in a strategic investor, selling its Vive virtual reality headset business or spinning off the unit, the people said. HTC has held talks with companies including Alphabet Inc.’s Google, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private."
Friday, August 25, 2017
Smartphone Maker HTC Explores Strategic Options - Bloomberg
Not Pixel perfect
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:55 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)