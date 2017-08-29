Oracle: 5,000 new warriors will join cloud fight with Salesforce (The Mercury News)

"In the battle between Oracle and Salesforce for cloud software supremacy, Oracle is about to add 5,000 new soldiers to its army.Oracle: 5,000 new warriors will join cloud fight with Salesforce
On Monday, Oracle said it will hire 5,000 new professionals to work on its cloud-based products and services. According to Oracle, these hires will include “new engineers, consultants, sales and support people” for what the company says is “already the world’s fastest growing multi-billion-dollar cloud business.”"
Tuesday, August 29, 2017
Yes, but will Oracle still be allowed to advertise on Facebook (see the next post)?
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:13 AM
