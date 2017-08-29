Tuesday, August 29, 2017

Oracle: 5,000 new warriors will join cloud fight with Salesforce (The Mercury News)

Yes, but will Oracle still be allowed to advertise on Facebook (see the next post)?

"In the battle between Oracle and Salesforce for cloud software supremacy, Oracle is about to add 5,000 new soldiers to its army.

On Monday, Oracle said it will hire 5,000 new professionals to work on its cloud-based products and services. According to Oracle, these hires will include “new engineers, consultants, sales and support people” for what the company says is “already the world’s fastest growing multi-billion-dollar cloud business.”"
Oracle: 5,000 new warriors will join cloud fight with Salesforce
Posted by at
Post a Comment
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 