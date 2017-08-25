On a related note, see Exclusive: Tesla's 'long-haul' electric truck aims for 200 to 300 miles on a charge (Reuters); in a deeper development, see Elon Musk’s Boring Company wins approval to dig a two-mile test tunnel in California (The Verge)
"A major cause of this conflict has apparently been the way Musk chose to market Autopilot. The decision to refer to Autopilot as a “full self-driving” solution — language that makes multiple appearances on the company’s website, especially during the process of ordering a car — was the spark for multiple departures, including Sterling Anderson, who was in charge of the Autopilot team during last year’s announcement. Anderson left the company two months later, and was hit with a lawsuit from Tesla that alleged breach of contract, employee poaching, and theft of data related to Autopilot, though the suit was eventually settled.Elon Musk promised full self-driving abilities despite engineers’ safety concerns: report - The Verge
A year before that, a lead engineer warned the company that Autopilot wasn’t ready to be released shortly before the original rollout. Evan Nakano, the senior system design and architecture engineer at the time, wrote that development of Autopilot was based on “reckless decision making that has potentially put customer lives at risk,” according to documents obtained by the WSJ."