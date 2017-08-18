"The goal of publishing the information, said Pfeiffer, is for people to call on these members of Congress to more forcefully condemn the president and ask for Trump's impeachment.Online activist group Anonymous posts what it says are private contact details for 22 GOP members of Congress - The Washington Post
The release by Anonymous marks an end of nearly two years of near-total silence for the decentralized group. Anonymous was mostly absent during last year's presidential campaign as leaks from online groups WikiLeaks and Guccifer 2.0 featuring Democratic officials' emails dominated headlines and, in the eyes of many, altered the course of the election.
That changed only in recent days.
"Trump did something in the past few days along with the Charlottesville terror attack that clicked," Pfeiffer wrote to The Post."
Writers for Mr. Robot are going to have a surplus of material to work with for their third season
