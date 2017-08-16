"Unlike some former presidents, Barack Obama is showing no signs of completely abandoning public life.Obama's tweet about Charlottesville is now the most liked tweet ever - The Washington Post
Since leaving office, Obama has commented on major events or controversies, including the terrorist attack in Manchester, England, and Sen. John McCain's brain cancer diagnosis. He did so again on Saturday, after the deadly violence in Charlottesville.
“No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion … People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love … For love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite,” Obama said, quoting former South African president Nelson Mandela in tweets."
Wednesday, August 16, 2017
Looks like Trump will need to recruit more Russian bot followers
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:01 AM
