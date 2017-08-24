A multifaceted sign of the Twitter times (the campaign is up to $38,054 at the time of this post)
"Former undercover CIA officer Valerie Plame Wilson is looking to crowdfund enough money to buy Twitter so President Donald Trump can't use it.Former CIA officer wants to buy Twitter to kick Trump off - ABC News
Wilson launched the fundraiser last week, tweeting, "If @Twitter executives won't shut down Trump's violence and hate, then it's up to us. #BuyTwitter #BanTrump." The GoFundMe page for the fundraiser says Trump's tweets "damage the country and put people in harm's way."
As of Wednesday morning, she had raised less than $6,000 of the billion-dollar goal.
In an emailed statement, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said the low total shows that the American people like the president's use of Twitter.
"Her ridiculous attempt to shut down his First Amendment is the only clear violation and expression of hate and intolerance in this equation," the statement read."