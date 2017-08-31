"The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved the first-ever treatment that genetically alters a patient’s own cells to fight cancer, a milestone that is expected to transform treatment in the coming years.F.D.A. Approves First Gene-Altering Leukemia Treatment, Costing $475,000 - The New York Times
The new therapy turns a patient’s cells into a “living drug,” and trains them to recognize and attack the disease. It is part of the rapidly growing field of immunotherapy that bolsters the immune system through drugs and other therapies and has, in some cases, led to long remissions and possibly even cures."
Thursday, August 31, 2017
F.D.A. Approves First Gene-Altering Leukemia Treatment, Costing $475,000 - The New York Times
For an overview of broader trends in this context, see The Brave New World of Gene Editing (New York Review of Books)
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:59 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)