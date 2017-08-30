"Google’s willingness to spread cash around the think tanks and advocacy groups focused on internet and telecommunications policy has effectively muted, if not silenced, criticism of the company over the past several years, said Marc Rotenberg, the president of the Electronic Privacy Information Center. His group, which does not accept any corporate funding, has played a leading role in calling out Google and other tech companies for alleged privacy violations. But Mr. Rotenberg said it is become increasingly difficult to find partners in that effort as more groups have accepted Google funding.Google Critic Ousted From Think Tank Funded by the Tech Giant - The New York Times
“There are simply fewer groups that are available to speak up about Google’s activities that threaten online privacy,” Mr. Rotenberg said. “The groups that should be speaking up aren’t.”"
Wednesday, August 30, 2017
Google Critic Ousted From Think Tank Funded by the Tech Giant - The New York Times
Final paragraphs:
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:48 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)