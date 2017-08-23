"A more lasting plan involves directly intervening in the process of radicalization. Consider The Redirect Method, an anti-extremism project created by Jigsaw, a think tank founded by Google. The plan began with intensive field research. After interviews with many former jihadists, white supremacists and other violent extremists, Jigsaw discovered several important personality traits that may abet radicalization.A Hunt for Ways to Combat Online Radicalization - The New York Times
One factor is a skepticism of mainstream media. Whether on the far right or ISIS, people who are susceptible to extremist ideologies tend to dismiss outlets like The New York Times or the BBC, and they often go in search of alternative theories online.
Another key issue is timing. There’s a brief window between initial interest in an extremist ideology and a decision to join the cause — and after recruits make that decision, they are often beyond the reach of outsiders. For instance, Jigsaw found that when jihadists began planning their trips to Syria to join ISIS, they had fallen too far down the rabbit hole and dismissed any new information presented to them."
Wednesday, August 23, 2017
A Hunt for Ways to Combat Online Radicalization - The New York Times
On a related note, see At Rally, Trump Blames Media for Country’s Deepening Divisions (NYT)
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:48 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)