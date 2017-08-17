"On Wednesday morning, a dozen of the country’s most influential C.E.O.s joined a conference call, and, after some debate, a consensus emerged: The policy forum would be disbanded, delivering a blow to a president who came into office boasting of his close ties with business leaders.After Trump Hedges His Condemnation of Hate, C.E.O.s Organize a Mass Defection - The New York Times
With the collapse of the councils, the president has all but lost his most natural constituency — the corporate leaders who stood to benefit from his agenda of lower taxes and lighter regulation.
Before they could make a statement announcing their decision, however, Mr. Trump spoke. He had caught wind of their planned defection and wanted to have the last word. Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “Rather than putting pressure on the businesspeople of the Manufacturing Council & Strategy & Policy Forum, I am ending both. Thank you all!”"
Thursday, August 17, 2017
After Trump Hedges His Condemnation of Hate, C.E.O.s Organize a Mass Defection - The New York Times
A timely Trump reality check; also see Does Amazon Pay Taxes? Contrary to Trump Tweet, Yes (NYT)
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:53 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)