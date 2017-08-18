"That’s the conclusion of Monness Crespi Hardt & Co. analyst James Cakmak, who said that the social media company would see as much as $2 billion in market value wiped out if @realDonaldTrump quit tweeting.What Is Trump Worth to Twitter? One Analyst Estimates $2 Billion - Bloomberg
It’s not that the president’s defection would touch off a mass exodus, lowering the number of “monetizable” daily active users, Cakmak said in an interview. Instead, losing its most prominent user would hit Twitter’s intangible value and lead to what’s known as multiple compression.
“There is no better free advertising in the world than the president of the United States,” said Cakmak, who has a neutral rating on Twitter shares."
Friday, August 18, 2017
$2B for Twitter, ~-$infinity for the rest of the world
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:56 AM
