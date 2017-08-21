"He says it’s best to view Essential’s first phone as a starting point—it runs the same Android OS as Google’s Pixel—not a radical departure. That will come later, he says, and will involve using artificial intelligence to change the way people interact with their devices, in part by outsourcing some of the more tedious tasks to an algorithm.Android Co-Founder Has a Plan to Cure Our Smartphone Addiction - Bloomberg
“If I can get to the point where your phone is a virtual version of you, you can be off enjoying your life, having that dinner, without touching your phone, and you can trust your phone to do things on your behalf,” he says. “I think I can solve part of the addictive behavior.”"
So sort of a combination of Osborne (wait until you see the next version!) and General Magic (where Rubin worked 1992 - 1995)
