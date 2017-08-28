Monday, August 28, 2017

Internet censorship in China: new rules aim to prevent anyone who hasn't provided their real identity from commenting online — Quartz

Online communities and discussion forums in China are likely to get a bit quieter
"So what exactly constitutes forbidden topics on the Chinese internet? An unnamed CAC official told a journalist the following when asked about the new rules (first translated by The Diplomat):
  1. opposing the principles of the constitution of China 
  2. endangering national security, revealing state secrets, subverting state power, and undermining national reunification 
  3. damaging national honor and interests 
  4. inciting national hatred, ethnic discrimination, and undermining national unity 
  5. undermining the state’s policies on religion or promoting cults and feudal superstitions 
  6. spreading rumors or disrupting social order 
  7. spreading obscenity, pornography, violence, or terror, or abetting a crime 
  8. insulting or slandering others and infringing upon the lawful rights and interests of others 
  9. violating any other laws and regulations 
Good luck avoiding all of those."
