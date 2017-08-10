"The $699 phone, with a titanium and ceramic case, will compete directly against new devices from Samsung Electronics and Apple Inc this holiday season. Retailers include Best Buy, Amazon.com and carriers Sprint Corp in the United States and Telus Corp in Canada, Essential said in a statement.Android Creator's Startup Raises $300 Million, First Smartphone Due Soon - The New York Times
The company, founded by Chief Executive Andy Rubin in late 2015, said Access Technology Ventures led the funding round, which brought its total investment raised to $330 million.
Strategic investors also included Tencent Holdings Ltd, electronics contract manufacturer Foxconn and Amazon.com, which participated via its Alexa Fund. Previous investors Redpoint Ventures and Playground Global also participated."
Thursday, August 10, 2017
Likely to be at least as popular as the Amazon Fire Phone
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:29 AM
