Firing on no cylinders; also see Tesla Burns Through Record Cash to Bring the Model 3 to Market (Bloomberg)
"Mr. Musk’s comments came on a conference call after Tesla announced its second-quarter earnings. Despite the company experiencing a widening loss as it continued to invest in factories to accommodate the Model 3, investors found plenty to like in its prospects. Tesla shares were up more than 7 percent in extended trading.Elon Musk Reassures Investors as Tesla Ramps Up Model 3 Output - The New York Times
Tesla said it lost $401.4 million in the quarter that ended June 30, compared with a loss of $293.2 million in the same period in 2016.
At the same time, the company reported overall growth in its operations, which include its automotive business and its solar-panel division."