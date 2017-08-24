"As program members refer more people, they can unlock “secret level” prizes. Their latest secret-level offer is a truly unique experience: helping Elon Musk dig a tunnel.Help Elon Musk Sell Teslas And He'll Reward You By Letting You Dig a Tunnel for Him
Tesla news site Teslarati posted a screenshot of one of the referral program’s latest offers. “You’ve unlocked the second secret level. Share your referral code to give 5 more of your friends free unlimited Supercharging and $1,000 off a new Model S or Model X,” the message reads. “Once all 5 take delivery, we’ll give you the opportunity to drive an electric tunnel boring machine with The Boring Company in Hawthorne, CA.”"
Thursday, August 24, 2017
Help Elon Musk Sell Teslas And He'll Reward You By Letting You Dig a Tunnel for Him (Gizmodo)
