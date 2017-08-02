"Apple exceeded Wall Street’s expectations for revenue and profits for its most recent quarter, as strong sales of Macs and digital services offset flat sales of iPhones while consumers wait for new models to be released in the fall.Apple Sales Exceed Expectations as Buyers Wait for New iPhones - The New York Times
The strong results eased Wall Street’s fears that consumers were pulling back from Apple’s products, particularly its flagship, the iPhone.
Apple said little about the upcoming phones and declined to address reports of production delays with a new high-end model, which is expected to feature an edge-to-edge screen and is expected to cost more than $1,000. The company’s revenue projections for the quarter ending in September spanned a wide range, suggesting that executives are hedging on the exact timing of the iPhone update."
Wednesday, August 02, 2017
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:00 AM
