Netflix disintermediation; also see Disney wants to make a huge shift in its business model — but it’s not ready to do it yet (Recode)
"Media and entertainment giant Walt Disney Company on Tuesday announced a move to bolster its subscription and streaming empire as it plans to end its relationship with Netflix and ramp up its online ESPN offerings.Disney bids Netflix goodbye as it ramps up its own streaming empire - The Washington Post
Disney said no new releases will be available on Netflix after 2019. Instead, Disney will launch its own video streaming service that year for consumers to directly access the company's movies and shows. To help its cause, Disney announced it was buying a majority ownership in BAMTech, a streaming video company, for more than $1.5 billion."