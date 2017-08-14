"It's been a swift rise for bitcoin, which only passed the $3,000 marker for the first time at the start of the month. The rise also comes fresh off the heels of the so-called "hard fork" in bitcoin which saw a new virtual currency called Bitcoin Cash split off from bitcoin proper on August 1.Bitcoin passes $4,000 mark to reach all-time high - CNET
The split was designed to deal with the growing popularity of bitcoin, which was struggling to support an increasing number of transactions using existing blockchain technology, though the move left many wondering whether market values would fall."
Monday, August 14, 2017
In other irrational exuberance news, see Consumer debt is at a record high. Haven’t we learned? (The Washington Post)
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 5:50 AM
