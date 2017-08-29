Tuesday, August 29, 2017

Apple’s Tim Cook Barnstorms for ‘Moral Responsibility’ - The New York Times

Leading by example

"“The reality is that government, for a long period of time, has for whatever set of reasons become less functional and isn’t working at the speed that it once was. And so it does fall, I think, not just on business but on all other areas of society to step up.”

That was Tim Cook, Apple’s chief executive, across the table from me over breakfast here in downtown Austin late last week at the end of a mini-tour across the country during which he focused on topics usually reserved for politicians: manufacturing, jobs and education."
Apple’s Tim Cook Barnstorms for ‘Moral Responsibility’ - The New York Times
Posted by at
Post a Comment
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 