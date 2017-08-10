"Watch is a redesign of the site’s current video tab, altered in a way intended to entice people to watch for longer stretches and return regularly to view shows, including the first programs funded by the company. The idea is that when users open Watch, the latest episodes of their favorite shows will be there waiting for them.Facebook Introduces a Dedicated Home for Videos - The New York Times
The redesign is part of a push for Facebook to be more than a repository of one-off viral videos by offering higher-quality shows that appeal to deep-pocketed TV advertisers and give viewers a reason to keep coming back. The company said it was rolling out Watch to a limited group of users in the United States before a wider release in the future."
Thursday, August 10, 2017
See Introducing Watch, a new platform for shows on Facebook (Facebook Newsroom) for more details
