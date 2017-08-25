An "it just works" Apple TV display might be a popular option for people tired of juggling remotes; also see Roku is the top streaming device in the U.S and still growing, report finds (TechCrunch)
"Apple is planning to unveil a renewed focus on the living room with an upgraded Apple TV set-top box that can stream 4K video and highlight live television content such as news and sports, according to people familiar with the matter.Apple Is Planning a 4K Upgrade for Its TV Box - Bloomberg
The updated box, to be revealed alongside new iPhone and Apple Watch models at an event in September, will run a faster processor capable of streaming the higher-resolution 4K content, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the plans aren’t yet public. The 4K designation is a quality standard that showcases content at twice the resolution of 1080P high-definition video, meaning the clarity is often better for the viewer. Apple is also testing an updated version of its TV app, which first launched in 2016, that can aggregate programming from apps that already offer live streaming."