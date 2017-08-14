From a TV reality check; also see Freedom from cable isn’t free: Flood of streaming services will make cutting the cord more complicated (The Washington Post)
"What happened to the glorious, consumer-friendly future of TV? We were told that the internet would usher in a golden era of streaming video, and that incredible shows and movies would be a click away through low-cost, easy-to-use services. The $100-a-month Time Warner cable packages that required navigating a byzantine menu of third-rate channels would be a distant nightmare.The Messy, Confusing Future of TV? It’s Here - The New York Times
Instead, we’ve rushed headlong into a hyper-fragmented mess, with a jumble of on-demand services that, added up, cost more and often offer less than the old cable bundle. There are lots of great shows and movies being made, but finding them has become harder than ever."