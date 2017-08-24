"Amazon’s bid to become a bigger player in the grocery business took a major step forward Wednesday, as federal antitrust regulators approved the internet company’s acquisition of Whole Foods Market.Amazon-Whole Foods Deal Clears Last Two Major Hurdles - The New York Times
And earlier in the day, Whole Foods shareholders voted to approve the $13.4 billion deal, which will give Amazon a major bricks-and-mortar presence with more than 460 stores in a huge retail category where success has eluded the company."
Thursday, August 24, 2017
Amazon-Whole Foods Deal Clears Last Two Major Hurdles - The New York Times
Done deal
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:35 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)