The White House asked Apple, Google and other tech giants to help upgrade the federal government - Recode

"On a private call with those and other major tech companies Thursday, top advisers to the president, including Jared Kushner, announced the White House would be forming small "centers of excellence," teams focused on reducing regulation while trying to get federal agencies to embrace cloud computing and make more of their data available for private-sector use, according to four sources with knowledge of the matter.
As part of those centers, Kushner and his aides with the Office of American Innovation asked the tech industry for its help — potentially through a system where leading tech engineers can do brief “tours of duty” advising the U.S. government on some of its digital challenges."
Friday, August 04, 2017
Rebranding a program implemented by the Obama administration, except for the "reducing regulation" part
