"Workplace by Facebook is currently used by more than 14,000 businesses. Facebook declined to state its total number of Workplace users today.Facebook's plan to convince businesses Workplace beats Slack and Microsoft Teams | VentureBeat | Enterprise | by Khari Johnson
In addition to changes made since launch, Facebook is counting on a few factors to distinguish itself from competitors like Microsoft and Google, as well as established team communication companies like Atlassian’s Hipchat and Yammer.
Among them: A user interface everyone already knows. Millennials will make up 50 percent of the U.S. workforce by 2020, a fact Codorniou believes will give Workplace an advantage going forward."
Wednesday, August 02, 2017
From a Workplace by Facebook momentum overview
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 5:55 AM
