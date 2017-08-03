"The device, called a “digital-to-biological converter” was unveiled in May. Though still a prototype, instruments like it could one day broadcast biological information from sites of a disease outbreak to vaccine manufacturers, or print out on-demand personalized medicines at patients’ bedsides.Biological Teleporter Could Seed Life Through Galaxy - MIT Technology Review
“We have been dreaming, for about a decade, of the ability to fax life forms,” says Juan Enriquez, an executive with Excel Ventures, a venture capital firm that has invested in SGI, who imagines a new Industrial Revolution with the “digital-biological converter” as the cotton gin.
Craig Venter, the renegade biologist who founded Synthetic Genomics in 2005, but no longer takes a day-to-day role in its activities, has said he even thinks it will be possible to transmit life forms between planets."
Thursday, August 03, 2017
Biological Teleporter Could Seed Life Through Galaxy - MIT Technology Review
What could possibly go wrong?...
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 8:16 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)