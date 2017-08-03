Thursday, August 03, 2017

Biological Teleporter Could Seed Life Through Galaxy - MIT Technology Review

What could possibly go wrong?...

"The device, called a “digital-to-biological converter” was unveiled in May. Though still a prototype, instruments like it could one day broadcast biological information from sites of a disease outbreak to vaccine manufacturers, or print out on-demand personalized medicines at patients’ bedsides.

“We have been dreaming, for about a decade, of the ability to fax life forms,” says Juan Enriquez, an executive with Excel Ventures, a venture capital firm that has invested in SGI, who imagines a new Industrial Revolution with the “digital-biological converter” as the cotton gin.

Craig Venter, the renegade biologist who founded Synthetic Genomics in 2005, but no longer takes a day-to-day role in its activities, has said he even thinks it will be possible to transmit life forms between planets."
Biological Teleporter Could Seed Life Through Galaxy - MIT Technology Review
Posted by at
Post a Comment
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 