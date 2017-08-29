"Sonos has been criticized for being late to the smart speaker game. But that looks like it's about to change in a big way if what we’ve seen in the FCC comes to fruition on stage in October. Will Sonos free us from Apple, Google, and Amazon ecosystem lock-in by letting us choose between Siri, Google Assistant, and Alexa voice assistants as it does with their respective music services? You'll have to tune in on October 4th to find out."Sonos to announce new smart speaker on October 4th - The Verge
Tuesday, August 29, 2017
What, no Cortana support?... On a related note, see Alexa’s new music feature makes your speakers work like Sonos (CNET)
