"In earthquake-prone Japan, the public has grown accustomed to seeing regular alerts on television and their cellphones advising them to seek cover or move inland in advance of a tsunami. But on Tuesday, residents received a rare warning: A missile was approaching from North Korea and was likely to fly over parts of Japan.Japan Wakes to a Text Message: Missile Approaching - The New York Times
Citizens living beneath the missile’s flight path received a beeping alert on their cellphones at 6:02 a.m., just four minutes after the projectile was launched, rousing some from sleep."
Tuesday, August 29, 2017
Japan Wakes to a Text Message: Missile Approaching - The New York Times
Appropriate emoticon tbd...
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:53 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)