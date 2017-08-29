Tuesday, August 29, 2017

Japan Wakes to a Text Message: Missile Approaching - The New York Times

Appropriate emoticon tbd...

"In earthquake-prone Japan, the public has grown accustomed to seeing regular alerts on television and their cellphones advising them to seek cover or move inland in advance of a tsunami. But on Tuesday, residents received a rare warning: A missile was approaching from North Korea and was likely to fly over parts of Japan.

Citizens living beneath the missile’s flight path received a beeping alert on their cellphones at 6:02 a.m., just four minutes after the projectile was launched, rousing some from sleep."
Japan Wakes to a Text Message: Missile Approaching - The New York Times
Posted by at
Post a Comment
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 