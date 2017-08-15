"“It’s well past time for platforms that already exercise some discretion to stop pretending they are just dumb pipes that allow all types of garbage to flow through them,” said Laurence Tribe, a constitutional law professor at Harvard University. “It seems to me a significant move in a direction that is long overdue.”Why GoDaddy’s decision to delist a neo-Nazi site is such a big deal - The Washington Post
But the American Civil Liberties Union said that consumers should not be so quick to condemn the display of even “the most vile white supremacist speech.”
People are relieved when speech they disagree with is removed, but the censorship can come back to bite them when they find themselves on the receiving end, said Lee Rowland, senior staff attorney with the American Civil Liberty Union’s Speech, Privacy & Technology Project. The First Amendment has enabled Americans throughout the country’s history to challenge the status quo, because “we are able to reveal what people really think and counter it,” she added."
Tuesday, August 15, 2017
Why GoDaddy’s decision to delist a neo-Nazi site is such a big deal - The Washington Post
A difficult digital dilemma
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:38 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)