iPad vs Mac: Episode 7 – Jean-Louis Gassée – Medium

As it becomes a more general-purpose machine, the iPad will continue to steal uses and users from the Mac. As often stated by its execs, Apple isn’t worried about cannibalization. More important, the iPad’s ever-improving UI and functionality will wrest users from its competitors.
This leaves the Mac line doing nicely for two disconnected reasons: High-end “truck-like” applications, and the estimable population of users who, as a matter of personal preference, opt for the traditional “horizontal-hands” UI."
Monday, August 21, 2017
Also better together...
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:44 AM
