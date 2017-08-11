"Snap will soon face a make-or-break year, said Norm Johnston, the chief strategy officer at Mindshare, a global media agency. “Either it will realize its full potential by delivering growth in daily users, or it will end up as the next Twitter,” the social media service that has been grappling with stalled growth, he said.Snap Stumbles Through Another Disappointing Quarter - The New York Times
On Thursday, Snap did little to change its trajectory when it reported quarterly earnings that missed Wall Street projections. The company reported a loss of 36 cents a share, versus estimates of a 33-cent loss. Revenue rose to $181.7 million, versus expectations for $185.8 million. The company recorded a wider quarterly loss than a year ago of $443.1 million, up from $115.9 million."
Friday, August 11, 2017
Snap Stumbles Through Another Disappointing Quarter - The New York Times
Probably not a fun day ahead for Snap shareholders
