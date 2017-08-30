"For the past year, the two companies have been coordinating behind the scenes to make Alexa and Cortana communicate with each other. The partnership, which the companies plan to announce early Wednesday, will allow people to summon Cortana using Alexa, and vice versa, by the end of the year.‘Cortana, Open Alexa,’ Amazon Says. And Microsoft Agrees. - The New York Times
It is unusual for big tech companies to cooperate on important new technologies that they want to stand out from the competition. Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Google and nearly every other big tech company is pouring huge amounts of money into making digital assistants that are smarter and can do more, seeing them as a new way for people to interact naturally with devices and online services."
Wednesday, August 30, 2017
Hey Siri, is anybody likely to actually use this integration?... Check this Microsoft post for more details
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:53 AM
