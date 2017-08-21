"Either out of conviction or simply out of habit, the gatekeepers of yore set a certain tone. They waved through news about state budget deficits and arms-control talks, while impeding the flow of loony conspiracy theories. Now Chartbeat allows everyone to see just how many (or, more to the point, how few) readers there really are for that report on the drought in South Sudan or that article on monopoly power and the Internet. And so it follows that there will be fewer such reports and fewer such articles. The Web is designed to give people what they want, which, for better or worse, is also the function of democracy."Who Owns the Internet? - The New Yorker
Monday, August 21, 2017
Who Owns the Internet? - The New Yorker
From a timely Elizabeth Kolbert book review:
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 11:21 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)