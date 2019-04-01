Some guidance from Apple News+ launch partner the WSJ... In other News news, see Apple leaves Android users with few alternatives as Texture is earmarked for May 28 shutdown | PCWorld
(Apple News+ link)
"I do enjoy the experience of leafing through a magazine. It feels finite and packaged, where the open web can feel chaotic. If that’s worth $10 a month to you, go for it. But the trends go the other way. We get our news from many sources, more than once a week or month. We also get news from podcasts and video, which don’t yet exist in the world of Apple News+.Apple News+ Is Great for Magazine Lovers, But It’s Not the Future of News | WSJ
If you’re looking for more news sources, a number of other great apps aggregate news and stories worth reading. Here are a few of my favorites:
• Flipboard: This is my go-to news app on iPhone, iPad and the web. You can subscribe to individual “magazines” curated by Flipboard’s staff or users. Or just tell Flipboard you’re super into rock climbing and old cheeses, and it’ll serve up all the best stuff to read.
• Nuzzel: If you log in with your Twitter and/or Facebook accounts, Nuzzel combs your social media feeds and grabs the articles people are sharing, ranked by popularity. It’s a great way to stay up to the minute on stories.
• SmartNews: This app grabs stories from the web, categorizing them by section—Entertainment, Sports, Politics—and offers a personalized, constantly updating set of reading material.
• Google News and Microsoft News: The web giants offer similar products to Apple News—a constantly changing, human- and algorithm-driven set of news stories that attempts to offer sources from all sides of an issue."
(Apple News+ link)
No comments:
Post a Comment