Also see I.P.O. Day for Pinterest and Zoom Ends With Shares Sharply Higher | NYT
"Videoconferencing software company Zoom made its debut Thursday on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “ZM,” surging 80% to $65 and closing out the day up 72% at $62.Zoom rocketed 72% on first day of trading | CNBC
At that price Zoom had a stock market value of $15.9 billion. Zoom is among a growing crop of tech companies going public in 2019, but with a twist: it’s profitable.
After filing to go public on March 22, Zoom estimated two weeks later that it would price shares in the range of $28 to $32. Zoom increased the range to between $32 and $35 this week, and on Wednesday it priced above the top of that range, valuing the company at $9.2 billion."
