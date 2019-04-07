Sunday, April 07, 2019

Apple News: an infoslob perspective

I started a second blog: Adventures of a recovering infoslob. My goal for the blog is to share perspectives on everyday conceptual data models, starting with popular apps/services. The first model post provides a perspective on Apple News. I'll be publishing additional model-centric posts on Apple Podcasts, OneNote, OverDrive, and other topic domains, and will reference the future posts here when I do.

