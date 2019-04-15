Playing for keeps
"Who knew, Apple has deep pockets? The company is reportedly spending billions of dollars a year on Apple TV+ original content, will pay about $480 million for the Texture acquisition which ultimately became News+, and is reportedly also spending several million dollars per game in Apple Arcade.Apple reportedly spending $500 million to fund development of 100+ games for its Apple Arcade subscription service | 9to5Mac
The Financial Times says the company is spending ‘several million dollars each’ on more than 100 games, putting Apple Arcade’s budget in excess of $500 million dollars. At its March event, Apple announced that Arcade would launch in the fall but did not announce pricing.
The report also says that Apple is offering an ‘extra incentive’ to a developer if their game remains exclusive to Apple Arcade."
