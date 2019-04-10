Also see AAPL heads back towards trillion-dollar valuation as stock rallies over last two weeks | 9to5Mac
"Apple’s 26 percent rally this year leads all but Facebook Inc. among the largest U.S. technology companies. The gains added more than $200 billion to the market value of the Cupertino, California-based company.Apple’s $200 Billion Comeback: Services, Tariff Hope and Value | Bloomberg
The rebound will be put to the test when Apple reports fiscal second-quarter results on April 30. Analysts expect revenue to fall 6 percent, the worst year-over-year decline since 2016, according to the average estimate compiled by Bloomberg. Earnings per share is forecast to drop 13 percent."
