The system might predict the odds you'll "quit" are a bit closer to 100%, if you're in your 50s or older and work for IBM (on a related note, see The IBM Age Discrimination Lawsuit Sheds Light On A Harrowing Employment Trend | Forbes)...
""The best time to get to an employee is before they go," she said.IBM artificial intelligence can predict with 95% accuracy which workers are about to quit their jobs | CNBC
IBM HR has a patent for its "predictive attrition program" which was developed with Watson to predict employee flight risk and prescribe actions for managers to engage employees. Rometty would not explain "the secret sauce" that allowed the AI to work so effectively in identifying workers about to jump (officially, IBM said the predictions are now in the 95 percent accuracy "range"). Rometty would only say that its success comes through analyzing many data points.
"It took time to convince company management it was accurate," Rometty said, but the AI has so far saved IBM nearly $300 million in retention costs, she claimed."
