For more interview details, see Tim Cook calls for regulation of tech industry with ‘serious issues,’ says government encryption case was rigged | 9to5Mac
"In the interview, Cook suggested that U.S. regulators could look to Europe’s passage of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in 2018. “GDPR isn’t ideal,” said Cook. “But GDPR is a step in the right direction.”'Technology Needs to Be Regulated.’ Apple CEO Tim Cook Says No Oversight Has Led To Great Damage To Society | Time
In light of recent data breaches and foreign election influence through social media, Cook’s view is that the tech industry has no other responsible option but to accept more government oversight, a position he outlined in a recent TIME Ideas piece.
“I’m hopeful,” Cook said at the Summit. “We are advocating strongly for regulation — I do not see another path.”"
