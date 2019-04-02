For a current case study of "news" in Facebook, see In India Election, False Posts and Hate Speech Flummox Facebook | NYT; on a related note, see Singapore Isn’t Waiting for Facebook to Crack Down on Fake News | Bloomberg
"Expect publishers to be wary of Facebook’s newest proposal, since it comes after multiple strategy changes: Facebook has alternately told publishers to give it their best stuff and let Facebook host that content directly on its site, and told them Facebook would be de-emphasizing the role of news content.Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook may pay publishers to put their stuff in a dedicated news section | Recode
On the other hand, Facebook and Google are swallowing up an ever-increasing share of online advertising — which may make publishers receptive to any kind of proposal that generates more revenue for them.
And Zuckerberg’s proposal comes shortly after the launch of a new Apple news product, which charges users $10 a month for a “Netflix for magazines” offer."
