Tuesday, April 09, 2019

How to Read Any Paywalled Article From The Wall Street Journal Using Apple News+ | MacRumors

Three easy steps -- as long as you start with iOS Safari (and a News+ subscription); macOS News share options are a bit broken at this point, as I noted in my Apple News: an infoslob perspective post
  1. "Find a paywalled article on The Wall Street Journal that you want to read using your Apple News+ subscription.
  2. Tap on the "Share" icon at the top of the browser. Make sure to tap the share icon native to Safari, and not the one in the article itself. 
  3. Choose the "Open in News" option."
Look for the share activities list, which scrolls horizontally; the rest of the list includes Open in News, Add to Home Screen, Print, Search Google, Request Desktop Site, Find on Page, and Create PDF:
