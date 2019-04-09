Three easy steps -- as long as you start with iOS Safari (and a News+ subscription); macOS News share options are a bit broken at this point, as I noted in my Apple News: an infoslob perspective post
How to Read Any Paywalled Article From The Wall Street Journal Using Apple News+ | MacRumors
- "Find a paywalled article on The Wall Street Journal that you want to read using your Apple News+ subscription.
- Tap on the "Share" icon at the top of the browser. Make sure to tap the share icon native to Safari, and not the one in the article itself.
- Choose the "Open in News" option."
