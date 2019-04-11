Om a related note, see Apple Podcasts now supports web playback, episode pages, more | 9to5Mac
"iTunes — the media management software that everyone loves to hate — may finally be approaching death’s door. Apple is reportedly set to break up the software into separate Music, TV, and Podcasts apps in the next version of macOS, according to both Guilherme Rambo at 9to5Mac and Steve Troughton-Smith.It looks like Apple is about to break up iTunes | The Verge
The new apps are said to be Marzipan applications, similar to the Apple News app on the Mac, which will share an overarching design and codebase with their iOS counterparts on the iPhone and iPad. The Music app would presumably be focused on offering a home for the Apple Music service away from the baggage of iTunes. The TV app, of course, would be a place for Apple’s upcoming Apple TV Plus service to live, and the Podcasts app would get podcasts, of course. Books, which already has its own app on macOS, is also potentially getting a similar Marzipan redesign that would bring it more in line with the updated app that Apple released with iOS 12 last fall."
